Russia monitors situation over attack on Turkish convoy in Syria’s Idlib — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russia is monitoring the situation in Syria’s Idlib; Russian servicemen are staying on land in this area, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference on Tuesday in response to a request for comment on the attack on a Turkish convoy in Idlib.

"We are not just monitoring the situation; our servicemen are staying on land in the Idlib de-escalation zone, which was created by a document signed in September last year in Sochi by Presidents [Vladimir] Putin and [Tayyip] Erdogan and which stipulates the obligations of our Turkish colleagues to provide the demarcation between the armed opposition, which is ready to participate in the settlement, and terrorist groups," the minister said.

The NTV channel earlier reported that a Turkish column of armored vehicles that was moving from one post to another came under attack by the Syrian army in the Idlib Governorate.