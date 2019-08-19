Latest radar arrives for air defense troops in Volga area to boost airspace control

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. /TASS/. The latest Nebo-M radar has arrived for air defense troops in Russia’s Central Military District to boost airspace control in the Volga area, the District’s press office reported on Monday.

"The Central Military District has delivered another Nebo-M advanced multi-component joint forces radar station for service in air defense units in the Volga area. The promising radar will help enhance airspace control," the press office said in a statement.

The Nebo-M radar is designated to detect, measure coordinates and track various air targets: from aircraft to cruise and other missiles, including small-size hypersonic, ballistic and stealth objects, at a range of up to 600 km.