Russian fighter jets and bombers perform training flights over Black Sea

ROSTOV-ON-DON, August 9. /TASS/. Fighter jets and bombers of Russia’s Southern Military District and the Black Sea Fleet have performed flights over the neutral waters of the Black Sea in drills, the District’s press office reported on Friday.

"The Su-27 fighters from an air formation of the 4th Air Force and Air Defense Army of the Southern Military District and Su-24MR reconnaissance bombers of the Black Sea Fleet’s naval aviation practiced joint flights over neutral waters in the Black Sea," the statement says.

The alert quick reaction forces of air units stationed in the Krasnodar Region in south Russia and in Crimea went on high alert during the drills and took off from their home airfields, according to the statement.

"A pair of reconnaissance planes searched for an adversary naval group and delivered a notional missile and bomb strike against identified targets in interaction with fighter aircraft," the Southern Military District’s press office said.

It was reported earlier on Friday that the Black Sea Fleet’s guard ship Smetlivy was monitoring the US Navy’s destroyer Porter in the Black Sea.