Russia’s Strategic Missile Forces to be equipped with modern UAVs — commander

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Strategic Missile Forces (SMF) are planned to be equipped with multipurpose unmanned systems for support and reconnaissance and strike missions, SMF Commander Colonel General Sergey Karakayev said.

"Given the rapid development of unmanned technologies, SMF units are actively equipping themselves with modern UAVs. In 2025 alone, the unmanned aerial vehicle fleet has more than doubled compared to 2024. In the future, the troops are planned to be equipped with multipurpose unmanned systems for both support and reconnaissance and strike missions," he said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

Karakayev noted that the development of unmanned aircraft in the Strategic Missile Forces is currently a priority, the successful implementation of which directly impacts the combat readiness of sub-units and elements. This year, the Unmanned Systems Service was formed in the Missile Forces, which has significantly increased the number of professionally trained personnel and improved the quality of the SMF units' work.