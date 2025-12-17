Strategic Missile Forces serve as guarantor of Russia's security, sovereignty — Belousov

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. The Strategic Missile Forces (SMF) are a reliable guarantor of Russia's security and sovereignty, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov stated in a congratulatory dispatch on the occasion of Strategic Missile Forces Day.

The minister congratulated service members and veterans on Strategic Missile Forces Day, which is celebrated in the Russian Armed Forces on December 17.

"As the backbone of Russia's nuclear shield, the Strategic Missile Forces serve as a reliable guarantor of the country's security and sovereignty. The troops are constantly on combat duty, demonstrating high professionalism and excellent training, successfully mastering modern weapons and equipment, improving their skills and abilities, and are ready to operate effectively in any situation," the minister said.

He noted that design bureaus and industrial enterprises, which create cutting-edge missile systems, control and communications systems, contribute significantly to the accomplishment of the Strategic Missile Forces' tasks. "They thereby make a significant contribution to strengthening the defense capability of the Russian Federation," the message says.

Belousov also expressed special gratitude to veterans "who pass on their invaluable experience to the younger generation and participate in raising active citizens and true patriots." "Dear comrades! I congratulate you all on this holiday! I sincerely wish you good health, continued success, and achievements for the benefit of the Homeland," he concluded.