Russia’s Black Sea Fleet warships line up in Sevastopol Bay for Navy Day parade

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. The Black Sea Fleet’s warships have lined up in a parade formation in the Sevastopol Bay ahead of Russia’s Navy Day celebrations, the Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.

Sevastopol residents and guests will be able to view the submarine Novorossiysk, the air-cushion missile ship Samum, the frigate Admiral Makarov, the missile gunboat R-60 and other warships.

Sevastopol Naval Parade Commanding Officer, Commander of the Squadron of Surface Ships Rear Admiral Oleg Krivorog was in charge of the warships’ parade lineup, the press office said.

Russia will celebrate Navy Day on July 28. Naval parades will be held in St. Petersburg, Baltiysk, Sevastopol, Severomorsk and Astrakhan, and also in the Syrian port of Tartus.

Russia’s Main Naval Parade in St. Petersburg and Kronshtadt on July 28 will involve 43 warships, 41 aircraft and more than 4,000 personnel.