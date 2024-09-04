Microsoft starts cutting Russia off from its cloud services — Softline

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Microsoft has started to disconnect its Microsoft 365 and Office 365 cloud services in Russia, the group of IT companies Softline reported.

Microsoft promised to start restricting access to its cloud services in Russia on September 2.

"We have begun to receive information about cloud services being cut off. According to current information, the subscription status of a number of our clients has been switched to disabled in the administration console. The restrictions affected M365, O365, EMS. Teams is also not available to users," the company reported.

Earlier, representatives from Softline, a partner of Microsoft, reported on the newly introduced restrictions from the American corporation.

This is Microsoft's "second round" of restrictive measures for its cloud products in Russia.

In mid-May, the corporation began to restrict access to Visio Online, Project Online and Power BI solutions. This concerned corporate client subscriptions - there are no plans to disable products for individual Russian users. The previous restrictions were related to the twelfth package of EU sanctions against Russia dated December 19, 2023, which imposed a ban on the supply of business analytics software and other products to Russia.