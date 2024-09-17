RTS, MOEX indices rise by 0.77-1.09% at the end of trading session on Tuesday

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. The MOEX index traded mostly in the green on Tuesday and buyers remained active despite local attempts to strengthen the ruble. After the main session the MOEX index rose by 1.09% to 2,774.04 points while the RTS index rose by 0.77% to 955.8 points.

The exchange rate of the yuan to the ruble fell by 0.29% over the day to 12.88 rubles.

The oil market was supported by price optimism and global exchanges were relatively calm. "China did not open markets due to a national holiday. Global investors are waiting for tomorrow's meeting of the Federal Reserve System, after which interest rates in the US may be lowered. Statistical reports on retail sales and industrial production in the US for August were better than forecast, while the September ZEW economic sentiment index for the euro zone, on the contrary, was significantly lower than the consensus," stock market expert at BCS World of Investments Alexander Shepelev said.

At the same time, the price of Brent crude oil futures cointract with November delivery on London’s ICE exceeded $74 per barrel for the first time since September 5.

As of 19:30 Moscow time, the price of Brent rose by 1.8% to $74.06 per barrel. By 19:34 Moscow time, the Brent futures accelerated their growth and reached $74.1 (+1.86%). At the same time, the futures for WTI crude oil with November delivery grew by 1.76% to $71.79 per barrel.