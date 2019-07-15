Two Russian Tu-160 bombers return from patrolling mission over Baltic Sea

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Two Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers have returned from a patrolling mission over the Baltic Sea, the Russian defense ministry reported on Monday.

"The flight duration was more than seven hours. Danish F-16, Finnish F-18 and Swedish JAS-39 Grispen fighter jets followed the Russian planes at certain sections of their route," the ministry said, adding that the plane had returned to their home bases after the mission.

Russian long-range aircraft perform regular flights over neutral waters of the Arctic, North Atlantic, Black and Baltic Seas, and the Pacific Ocean. All the flights are performed in strict compliance with the international rules, without violations of other states’ borders.