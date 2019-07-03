Russia sees as dangerous idea of fast-track NATO membership for Georgia, says diplomat

GENEVA, July 3./TASS/. Russia sees as dangerous a thesis about fast-track Georgia’s accession to NATO voiced ahead of a NATO summit in London, Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin told TASS after a next round of the Geneva discussions on security and stability in Transcaucasia on Wednesday.

"The Russian side has emphasized the danger of pushing through different kinds of ideas about Georgia’s fast-track admittance into the Alliance in the run-up to the NATO summit in London," the diplomat stated.