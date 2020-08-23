Eleven people detained near Belarusian embassy in Moscow

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Eleven people have been detained near the Belarusian Embassy in Moscow, a source in the law enforcement informed TASS on Sunday.

"Eleven people who came to take part in the action of solidarity with the protests in Minsk have been detained by the police," the source said.

About 200 people took part in the action of solidarity near the embassy. Activists of Russia’s National Liberation Movement were also present, carrying Belarusian national flags and singing Soviet songs.