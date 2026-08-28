Iran calls US claim to Strait of Hormuz delusion, hallucination

TEHRAN, August 28. /TASS/. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi described Washington’s declaration that the Strait of Hormuz belongs to the United States as a delusion and hallucination.

"Schizophrenia is a complex and acute psychological disorder that manifests itself in impaired thinking and a distorted perception of reality. Its most common symptoms are hallucinations and delusions," he wrote on X, commenting on a post by US President Donald Trump.

On August 22, Trump said that he already considered the Strait of Hormuz to be US territory. He later posted an image on Truth Social in which the Strait of Hormuz, along with other US territories, was shown as belonging to the United States.