Israel’s actions trigger escalation in West Bank, Gaza — top Jordanian diplomat

TUNIS, August 5. /TASS/. Israel’s actions lead to an escalation in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi told the Arab Ministerial Committee tasked with addressing Israeli policies in Jerusalem.

"The Israeli government is creating an explosive situation in the West Bank, violates the Gaza ceasefire agreement and hinders the implementation of US President [Donald Trump]’s plan to stabilize the situation in the [Gaza] Strip," the Petra news agency quoted him as saying in his address to the committee, which met in Amman, Jordan.

Safadi urged the global community to "act firmly and consistently" to put an end to the Jewish state’s policy that "consolidates the occupation of the West Bank, undermines hopes for an equitable peace, disrupts stability and delays an end to the suffering in Gaza and deprives the region and its people of the right to live in security and peace."

In his opinion, the Arab-Israeli conflict has never been religiously motivated, and was caused by the occupation of the Palestinian territories and the ongoing denial of the Palestinian people’s rights to create their own state.