Israeli army reports destruction of underground tunnel storing rockets in Gaza

TEL AVIV, August 5. /TASS/. The Israeli military destroyed an underground tunnel in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) press service reported.

The facility was located in the south of the enclave and was blown up by the joint efforts of paratroopers and engineering units. According to the army, radical Palestinian groups used this underground passage to store dozens of rockets.

"IDF troops under the Southern Command are deployed in the area in accordance with the terms of the ceasefire [agreement] and will continue to take measures to remove any immediate threats," the military said.