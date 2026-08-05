Potential Iran-Oman agreement would not immediately reopen Strait of Hormuz — TV

TEHRAN, August 5. /TASS/. A potential agreement between Iran and Oman would not immediately reopen the Strait of Hormuz to shipping, as the decision would depend on US actions, Iran’s state broadcaster reported, citing a source.

According to the source, an Iran-Oman agreement on rules governing vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz would not mean the waterway would reopen immediately. It would remain closed if the United States continued to violate agreements or pursue its aggression against Iran.