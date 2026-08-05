US-Iran escalation to have global consequences — Pakistani ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Any new escalation between the US and Iran will have global consequences, Pakistani Ambassador to Russia Faisal Niaz Tirmizi told TASS in an interview.

"Pakistan played a key role in reaching an agreement between Iran and the US. We signed a memorandum of understanding in Switzerland’s Burgenstock, which was called the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding [between the US and Iran]," the diplomat recalled. "Unfortunately, there has recently been an escalation and certain violations of this [ceasefire] agreement, but Pakistan is deeply convinced that the root cause of the conflict that began in late February has now been resolved," he pointed out.

"And we are also quite confident that both Iran and the US understand that any escalation of the conflict will have consequences not only of regional but also of international significance, especially with regard to oil and fertilizer prices," Tirmizi noted.

According to the ambassador, despite everything, Pakistan continues to participate in negotiations with both sides, "as it has established itself as a neutral and effective mediator striving to ensure peace in the region." "Therefore, we are quite optimistic and will continue our efforts, both individually and in cooperation with other countries, such as Qatar, to ensure peace in the region," he noted. "After all, 22% of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas supplies come from the Persian Gulf, so any escalation in that region affects the global market," Tirmizi recalled.

Moreover, according to the diplomat, "historically, Pakistan has been among the first countries to play a role in [resolving] numerous global conflicts, such as the Palestinian issue, the independence of Morocco, Algeria, and Tunisia, as well as the Bosnian conflict." "Pakistan has always been a sincere participant in diplomatic dispute resolution processes. We believe that all conflicts are ultimately resolved at the negotiating table. Every conflict causes great human suffering. One of the lessons we have learned is that the most vulnerable groups, women and children, are the greatest victims of war. That is why Pakistan has always acted as an honest broker. We are one of the few countries with which both the US and Iran feel comfortable communicating. And that is precisely what we are doing," Tirmizi emphasized. The ambassador added that Pakistan has always advocated for negotiations and the peaceful settlement of disputes since gaining independence in 1947.