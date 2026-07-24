NEW DELHI, July 24. /TASS/. BRICS countries will enhance the resilience of city infrastructure and team up to prepare for emergencies and reduce disaster risk at the community level, Krishna S. Vatsa, Member and Head, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), told TASS after a meeting of emergency response agencies.

"We have adopted a joint statement," he said, adding that it outlines key areas of cooperation, including science, technology, and innovation.

The main findings of the meeting focus on two areas.

"One that we improve the resilience of our urban infrastructure. Which means that we work together to Introduce those technologies and standards and regulations through which our different kinds of infrastructure are more well protected. That they can withstand natural disasters that their services remain uninterrupted," Vatsa said.

"We should be able to exchange our experiences Lessons and technologies through which these resilience, majors could be implemented across the barriers, infrastructure sectors in different countries.

"The second most important thing is, how do we come together to work in certain areas, such as emergency preparedness, community-based disaster risk reduction, institutional strengthening of the risk management systems, management setup and disaster financing. These are also among the important areas where the cooperation among the countries contribute significantly to the richness of the disaster management system."

The meeting of the heads of emergency departments of the BRICS countries was chaired by India. The Russian delegation was led by Alexander Kurenkov, minister of civil defense, emergencies, and disaster relief.