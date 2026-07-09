Palestinian President schedules parliamentary elections for November 28, 2026 — decree

RABAT, July 9. /TASS/. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has issued a decree setting the date for parliamentary elections for November 28 of this year, according to the Palestinian leader's directive obtained by the WAFA agency.

The decree calls on Palestinians "in Jerusalem, the West Bank of the Jordan River, and the Gaza Strip to participate in free and direct parliamentary elections to elect members of the Palestinian Legislative Council." It states that the president's decision "is aimed at strengthening democratic foundations and completing the electoral process that began in the State of Palestine."

It is also noted that the date of the presidential elections, scheduled for the first quarter of next year, "will be determined later in line with the law."