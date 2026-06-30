Iran, Qatar may begin discussions on unfreezing Iranian assets in Doha tomorrow

TEHRAN, June 30. /TASS/. An Iranian delegation is expected to arrive in Doha as early as tomorrow to engage in talks with Qatar regarding the unfreezing of Iranian assets, according to Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei.

"Discussions on the unfreezing of Iranian assets are likely to take place in Doha tomorrow," Baghaei stated at a news conference. He added that all necessary preparatory measures have already been completed, and Tehran is hopeful for progress.

Earlier, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majid bin Mohammed al-Ansari indicated that the two sides have yet to make significant headway on the issue of unfreezing $6 billion of Iranian assets.