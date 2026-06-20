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Hezbollah fires 50 shells at IDF, Israel retaliates hitting dozens of targets — army

The attacked targets include Hezbollah's "rocket launcher positions," "weapons depots" and "command centers"

TEL AVIV, June 20. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) struck dozens of radicals’ targets overnight in response to Shiite organization Hezbollah’s launch of more than 50 shells at Israeli soldiers in southern Lebanon, the army said.

"In numerous incidents during the night, Hezbollah fired more than 50 shells at IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon. To eliminate the threats and in response to the egregious violations by Hezbollah, the IDF attacked dozens of Hezbollah terrorist sites and terrorists in southern Lebanon overnight," it said in a statement.

The attacked targets include Hezbollah’s "rocket launcher positions," "weapons depots" and "command centers."

It said the IDF "remains committed to the ceasefire agreement in accordance with the instructions of the Israeli political leadership" and "will continue to act to eliminate any threat to the State of Israel and IDF soldiers.".

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