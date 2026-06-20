Trump reports ‘serious cases’ of vandalism at Reflecting Pool in Washington

WASHINGTON, June 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has reported "serious cases" of vandalism at the Reflecting Pool, located in front of the Lincoln Memorial.

"We've had some real problems with vandalism at the beautiful Reflecting Pool, which sits between The Washington Monument and The Lincoln Memorial. <...> Just like three days ago, they destroyed the grass outside of the Pool, they've also done everything possible to hurt the inside surface that was just installed," the US leader wrote on his Truth Social page.

Trump added that the suspected vandals, whom he also included ABC reporter Jonathan Karl, used something resembling "the chemicals that were used on the National Mall" near the Reflecting Pool.

Nevertheless, Trump noted that the damage was minor and will be repaired early next week. According to him, law enforcement agencies have launched an investigation into the incident.

Earlier, Trump compared the Reflecting Pool to a trash can. He stated his intention to restore the pool according to his own project with the participation of a contractor specializing in the maintenance of pools at his resorts. The project provides for preserving the granite base and covering it with a sealed shell.