Israel needs to 'use good judgment' in its military operations — Trump

PARIS, June 17. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said Israel should act wisely in its ongoing military operations, including those in Lebanon.

Asked by reporters whether he wanted Israel to halt its military campaign in Lebanon, Trump replied: "No, I want Israel to be able to protect itself, but I do want them to use good judgment."

The US president made the remarks following a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 summit in the French city of Evian-les-Bains.

US, Iranian and Pakistani officials have confirmed that Washington and Tehran have reached an agreement aimed at ending the war in the Middle East, with Pakistan acting as a mediator. A formal signing ceremony is expected to take place in Switzerland on June 19.

According to Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, the sides will discuss Tehran's nuclear program during a 60-day ceasefire. He also said the US maritime blockade of Iran ended on June 15 and that an immediate and permanent cessation of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon, had been agreed upon.

The United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran on February 28.