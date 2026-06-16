US-Iran deal to cover Israel, Lebanon, Gulf countries — Vance

NEW YORK, June 17. /TASS/. The agreements on resolving the conflict between the US and Iran will also cover Israel, Lebanon, and the Persian Gulf countries, US Vice President JD Vance stated.

"It is a regional peace deal. It's going to include the Gulf, it's going to include Israel, it's going to include Lebanon. The idea is this is a true regional peace deal," he said in an interview with US journalist Megyn Kelly.

Earlier, official representatives of the United States, Iran, and Pakistan, which acts as a go-between, confirmed that Washington and Tehran had reached an agreement, which is expected to be inked in Geneva on June 19.