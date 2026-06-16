Critics of deal with Iran essentially propose endless war for US — Vance

NEW YORK, June 17. /TASS/. Those who disagree with the US-Iran deal are essentially supporting the continuation of an endless conflict until the last Iranian, US Vice President JD Vance stated.

"They are proposing an endless conflict. They want this to go on until every bomb has been dropped or until every Iranian is dead. That is not what the President of the United States wants," he said in an interview with US journalist Megyn Kelly.

"I just don't think that people who are criticizing this [the deal], one, they're not actually dealing with the reality of what's in it [the document], and number two, they don't have an alternative. If your alternative is just to drop bombs without any clear goal or any clear American interest implicated, then you're not making wise decisions on behalf of the American people," Vance concluded.

Earlier, it was reported that the US Senate once again rejected a resolution that effectively instructed the American administration to cease military actions against Iran.

Forty-seven legislators voted in favor of this document in the upper house of Congress during a procedural vote, with 48 against. Four legislators from the ruling Republican Party voted for the resolution. Only one senator among the Democrats voted against.

A similar document was approved in the House of Representatives on June 3.