Swiss foreign ministry confirms US-Iran meeting in Burgenstock on June 19

GENEVA, June 16. /TASS/. The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) has confirmed that the signing of the US-Iran agreement is set to take place in Switzerland’s Burgenstock on June 19.

"For several days now, the FDFA has been in close contact with the United States of America, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar regarding the possible signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the US and Iran in Switzerland. At this stage, the signing is scheduled for Friday, June 19, at Burgenstock in the canton of Nidwalden," FDFA spokesperson Pierre-Alain Eltschinger said in response to a TASS inquiry.

According to Eltschinger, the location "was proposed by the Pakistani and Qatari mediators, as well as by the US and Iran." "Switzerland is acting as a facilitator in this process, creating the practical and diplomatic conditions necessary for this meeting to take place on Swiss territory," he added.