FBI foils terror plot targeting weekend's UFC event at White House — JD Vance

NEW YORK, June 16. /TASS/. US special services uncovered "a coordinated terrorist plot" targeting this past weekend's UFC event at the White House, US Vice President JD Vance said.

"It's a terrorist plot that's not a few guys doing crazy stuff, that is a coordinated, planned terrorist plot," the vice president said live on Fox News, commenting on reports that an attack had been prevented on the June 14 UFC event that was held at the White House.

The FBI and US law enforcement agencies stopped an alleged plot targeting the UFC America 250 event this weekend, Fox News reported earlier, citing officials. Five people were taken into custody, and as many as 23 people were identified as part of a potential network of plotters, the TV channel added.

Individuals outside the capital were implicated, FBI Director Kash Patel wrote on his page on X. According to him, a multi-state operation was conducted. "Multiple individuals are now in custody and allegedly planned attacks were stopped cold," he posted.