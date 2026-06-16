Relations between Moscow, Ankara continue strengthening — top Turkish diplomat

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Turkey and Russia are successfully developing and strengthening bilateral relations, visiting Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said after talks with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.

"Relations between Russia and Turkey continue developing and strengthening in the areas set by the leaders of our countries. These relations are entering the level of institutionalization," he noted, adding that top- and high-level meetings, as well as business contacts have regular nature.

"During the visit, we will discuss in detail issues on the regional and international agenda, as well as prospects for the development of closer bilateral ties in the trade and energy sectors," Fidan said. "As for international issues, we will focus on the situation in the Caucasus, the Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia.