Zelensky says not considering Moscow visit for talks with Putin

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky said he was not considering a visit to Moscow for talks on resolving the Ukraine conflict.

"I won’t be going to Moscow for a meeting with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin. We could meet in Turkey, Switzerland, or the Middle East," he told reporters. His speech was broadcast by Novyny. Live television.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that if Zelensky is ready to engage in a responsible and serious discussion, he can always come to Moscow, where he will be received.