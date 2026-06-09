Over 2,500 crimes related to terrorism, extremism prevented in CIS in 2025 — official

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. More than 2,500 terrorism-and extremism-related crimes were prevented in Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries in 2025, Yevgeny Sysoyev, head of the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center, said.

"Despite operating in difficult conditions, the relevant agencies in our countries work in close cooperation with each other and with their partners in other CIS structures, taking the necessary measures that make it possible to keep the situation under control and make considerable progress. In particular, over 2,500 terrorist and extremist crimes were prevented in our countries in 2025, including 300 attempts to carry out acts of terrorism and almost 2,000 offenses aimed at spreading radical ideas," he specified at the 19th meeting of chiefs of the head offices of counterterrorism units of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member states and national bodies coordinating efforts to combat terrorism and extremism.

According to Sysoyev, over 200 terrorist cells were dismantled, along with about 900 sources and 300 channels of financing terrorism and extremism, and nearly 19,000 information assets with radical content.

"Almost 4,000 members of terrorist and extremist organizations and their accomplices were detained, as well as more than 150 individuals involved in financing terrorism and extremism, and over 800 people involved in spreading criminal ideas," he added.

In addition, over 2,300 investigations into acts of terrorism and extremism were launched. More than 1,500 terrorists and extremists were prosecuted, and over 100 terrorists and more than 2,000 extremists were persuaded to abandon destructive activities. Law enforcement officers seized over 68,000 copies of extremist literature. Numerous preventive activities were carried out in order to deradicalize those influenced by extremist ideas. Over 4,000 materials were distributed through the media and bloggers, exposing the criminal objectives of terrorist organizations.

"I would like to reiterate that these results were largely achieved through proper coordination and cooperation between law enforcement agencies in all member states," the head of the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center pointed out.