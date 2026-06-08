Iran lifts all flight restrictions in its airspace — authorities

TEHRAN, June 8. /TASS/. The Iranian authorities have lifted all previously imposed flight restrictions in their airspace, the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization announced.

"After the creation of safe conditions and the necessary coordination with the relevant departments, flight restrictions have been lifted, and the country's aviation activities are gradually returning to normal operations according to plan," they said in a statement.

Iran launched missile strikes on northern Israel late on June 7. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that all the missiles have been intercepted. The Iranian attack followed Israel’s raid against a Hezbollah facility in a Beirut neighborhood.

According to the Israeli side, this air raid came as a response to Hezbollah’s shelling attacks on northern Israel. Prior to this, the Iranian authorities warned Israel of a retaliation if it strikes the Lebanese capital city. Overnight to June 8, Israel delivered a retaliatory strike against Iran, targeting military facilities in the country’s western and central parts. As a result, a petrochemical enterprise in the Khuzestan province was damaged. In the morning, Iran launched another shelling attack against Israeli territory.