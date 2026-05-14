MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. The countries of the European Union are in a process of change characterized by the loss of competitiveness of their economies, Slovak Parliament Deputy Speaker Tibor Gaspar said in an interview with TASS.

"Everything is changing. I think the EU itself is in the process of change. Everything depends on whether it can recognize this situation because the European economy is losing competitiveness," he said.

In particular, each country evaluates for itself whether the decisions made by the European Union in recent years "benefit or harm member states," Gaspar noted. "The issues of energy security of the European Union or each individual country will be very important. Slovakia as a landlocked country has no ports, cannot supply liquefied gas to itself, and depends on transit, either along already built routes or along new ones," he added.

In this regard, the official expressed the opinion that the lack of competitiveness of European economies is a direct consequence of a number of decisions such as "the refusal to supply energy resources from Russia, as well as rather harsh decisions within the framework of the Green Deal green policy."