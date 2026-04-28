IAEA chief Grossi hails launch of Rooppur NPP in Bangladesh, calls it ‘a great day’

ISHWARDI /Banladesh/. April 28. /TASS/. Rafael Grossi, the chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), was thrilled with the first unit of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant being put into operation in Bangladesh in coordination with Russia’s Rosatom.

A press release issued by cited the IAEA head Grossi as saying that the operational launch of the first power unit of the Russian-designed Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant marked a "great day," adding that "the development represents a long-term commitment that brings both long-term benefits and responsibilities."

The Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), with two VVER-1200 reactors and a total capacity of 2,400 MW, is being built 160 km from Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, under a general contract signed on December 25, 2015.

Earlier on Tuesday, nuclear fuel was loaded into the reactor of Unit 1 of the Rooppur NPP. This is a key production event at the construction site. It will be followed by the first electricity supply to the national grid and the power start-up of the country's first nuclear unit.