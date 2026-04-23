Russia, North Korea hold talks on strengthening cooperation in Wonsan — news agency

PYONGYANG, April 23. /TASS/. Representatives of Russia and North Korea held sectoral business talks in the city of Wonsan with the aim of intensifying exchanges and cooperation, the Korean Central News Agency reported.

According to its information, North Korean Health Minister Kim Tu Won met with his Russian counterpart Mikhail Murashko. The Russian and North Korean chairmen of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation - Natural Resources and Environment Minister Alexander Kozlov and Foreign Trade Minister Yun Jong Ho - also held talks.

"Specific items regarding upcoming exchanges and cooperation were discussed during the meetings and business talks, including the successful completion of the North Korea-Russia Friendship Hospital construction project, which will serve as a symbol of friendship and solidarity between the two countries' peoples," the news agency said.

On April 22, a groundbreaking ceremony was held in Wonsan for the construction of a multidisciplinary Russian-North Korean clinic. Murashko and Kozlov attended the event.