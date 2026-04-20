Risk of Iran's uranium entering black market due to conflict with US low for now — TV

NEW YORK, April 20. /TASS/. The risk of nuclear materials entering the black market or of nuclear terrorism arising from the US and Israel’s conflict with Iran remains low for now, said Kelsey Davenport, director of nonproliferation policy at the US-based Arms Control Association.

"Currently, the risk of nuclear terrorism or nuclear material moving to the black market [due to the Iranian crisis] remains low," Fox News quoted Davenport as saying. She added, however, that if "the current Iranian government implodes or the conflict causes significant internal instability, there is an increased risk that nuclear materials will be stolen or diverted to undeclared [storage] sites." Furthermore, she said, this could lead to Iranian nuclear scientists attempting to sell their materials to "non-state actors seeking nuclear weapons."

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, came under strikes, while vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz were also targeted. US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Iran on April 7. Following talks between the United States and Iran on April 11, the US Central Command said on April 13 it would begin a naval blockade of Iran, preventing the movement of vessels heading to the country’s ports or attempting to depart from its shores.