Northern Syria free of foreign troops, Kurdish forces integrate into army — president

ANTALYA, Turkey, April 17. /TASS/. Northern Syria is free of foreign military presence, and the successful integration of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into the army continues, President Ahmed al-Sharaa said at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

"Our agreement with the SDF includes many stages. Last December, a general integration agreement was signed, in which the US also acted as a party. Integration is proceeding in stages. US military bases and military equipment have been withdrawn, and the French military has also left. Northern Syria is now completely free of all foreign troops, and the SDF has been fully disbanded and integrated into the Syrian army," he said.

Speaking about the SDF's integration, the Syrian leader noted that "the process is going very well" and "there is no conflict." "All parties want to uphold Syria’s territorial integrity and strengthen its stability," he added.