Damascus assumes full responsibility for counterterrorism efforts — Syrian MFA

TUNIS, April 16. /TASS/. The completion of the transfer of control over territories in northeastern Syria to the government of the Arab Republic reflects the successful integration of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) coalition into state structures and Damascus assuming full responsibility for combatting terrorism and addressing regional threats, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, the US decision to end its military mission in Syria is linked to changing circumstances. "Today, the Syrian state is fully capable of leading counterterrorism efforts from within in cooperation with the international community," the ministry emphasized. The transfer of territories in the northeast of the country, previously controlled by the SDF, "reflects the successful integration of the SDF into government structures and the Syrian state’s assumption of full responsibility for counterterrorism and addressing regional threats," the statement noted.