Hezbollah launches dozens of missiles targeting northern Israel — TV

BEIRUT, April 15. /TASS/. Units of the Shiite movement Hezbollah have carried out missile and artillery strikes on Israeli settlements in the Upper and Western Galilee, launching dozens of missiles, the Al-Mayadeen TV channel reported.

According to its information, the cities of Kiryat Shmona, Metula and Nahariya, as well as the settlements of Dovev, Kfar Vradim, Misgav Am, Matzuva, Shavei Tzion, Shlomi, and Yaara came under attack. The Iron Dome air defense system intercepted most of the projectiles, which fell in unpopulated areas without causing any damage.

Earlier, Hezbollah said in a military communique posted on its Telegram channel that one of its drones had struck an Israeli army barracks in Mattat. The operation was carried out "in response to Israel’s violation of the ceasefire agreement and ongoing aggression against Lebanon," the statement said.