Iran ready for talks with US based on observation of its rights — envoy to India

NEW DELHI, April 13. /TASS/. Iran is ready to continue negotiations with the United States based on rationality and respect of Tehran’s rights, said the Iranian supreme leader’s special representative in India, Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi.

"We are ready for negotiations [with the US], but based on rationality, dignity, humanity and observation of our rights. Never we left the [negotiating] table, they [the US] left the table because they were asking a lot of things," the Times of India quoted Ilahi as saying. He revealed that the United States wanted "100 per cent."

The Iranian diplomat recounted that Tehran had doubts regarding Washington’s sentiment at the meeting in Islamabad. "We had doubts about this negotiation because we are sure that the American administration is not serious for negotiation. They wanted to buy time <…>, but we wanted to show to the world that we are not the people of war. <…> We are the people of peace," Ilahi emphasized.

Iran and the United States held several rounds of talks in the Pakistani capital on April 11. The Iranian delegation was led by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, while Vice President JD Vance headed the US delegation. Both Tehran and Washington said later that no agreement on finding a long-term solution to the conflict had been reached due to a range of disagreements. Details regarding a potential new round of talks remain unavailable.