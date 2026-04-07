At least 18 civilians killed, 24 wounded in airstrikes on northern Iran

TEHRAN, April 7. /TASS/. At least 18 civilians were killed and another 24 wounded in US-Israeli strikes on Iran’s northern Alborz Province, Deputy Governor Qodratollah Seif said.

"As of now, 18 of our dear fellow citizens, including two small children, were confirmed dead. Twenty-four people were injured and immediately taken to the hospital. They are now under medical observation," the Fars news agency quoted him as saying.

The official noted that enemy actions would not go unanswered and that every such crime only reinforces the Iranian people’s resolve to fight the aggressors.