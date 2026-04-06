Six children killed in overnight strikes on Tehran — authorities

RABAT, April 6. /TASS/. Six children were killed in strikes on the Iranian capital of Tehran last night, the city’s emergency management department said in a statement.

"Six children under the age of ten were killed in the bombing of Tehran last night," the statement reads.

Meanwhile, the Mehr news agency reported that a residential building in southeastern Tehran had been destroyed by a strike. At least three people were killed, and another seven were rescued from under the rubble and taken to the hospital with injuries.