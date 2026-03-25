Russia sends 300 metric tons of medicines to Iran — Tehran official

TEHRAN, March 25. /TASS/. Russia has provided 300 metric tons of medicines to Iran as humanitarian aid, Pirhossein Kolivand, head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), said.

"Russia has sent in 300 tons of medicines. Tajikistan has delivered 2,600 tons of humanitarian goods. China and Azerbaijan have also provided assistance to Iran," he told Iran’s state broadcaster.

According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Iran earlier asked Russia to provide medicines as many hospitals and ambulance stations in the country had been destroyed in US-Israeli strikes and many civilians, including women and children, had suffered injuries. The first batch of humanitarian aid was delivered on March 12 on orders from Russian President Vladimir Putin.