US to strike Iran for another two or three weeks even if talks take place — news outlet

WASHINGTON, March 25. /TASS/. The US military plans to continue striking Iranian territory for at least another two to three weeks, even if direct talks take place between Washington and Tehran, Axios reported, citing sources.

According to the news outlet, the White House is creating conditions for a diplomatic settlement of the conflict while simultaneously ramping up military pressure and preparing forces for a potential ground invasion.

The day before, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote on his X page that his country is ready to host talks aimed at resolving the conflict between the US and Iran. The N12 TV channel previously reported that, according to an Israeli official, a meeting between US and Iranian representatives could take place later this week in Islamabad. Earlier, The New York Times stated, citing sources, that the US had sent the Iranian authorities a 15-point plan to end the Middle East conflict. According to the newspaper, the plan addresses issues related to the Iranian missile and nuclear programs. In addition, the document addresses the issue of freedom of navigation.

On March 23, US President Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social page that the US and Iran had held constructive talks regarding the cessation of hostilities in the Middle East over the past two days. He also said that he had ordered the Pentagon to postpone strikes on the Iranian energy infrastructure for five days. In turn, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei told the IRNA news agency that Tehran had not held any talks with Washington but had outlined its position to mediators.