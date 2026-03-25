Islamabad may host US-Iran talks this weekend, IAEA chief says

ROME, March 25. /TASS/. Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi believes that talks between the United States and Iran may take place in Islamabad this weekend.

"I think there could be talks this weekend in Islamabad, Pakistan," the IAEA chief told Corriere della Sera in an interview.

"I imagine they will be broader and will not only concern nuclear energy, the reason behind the inception of the conflict. This time, missiles, militias allied to the Islamic republic, and security guarantees for Iran will also be on the table," Grossi added.