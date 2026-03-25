Iran in talks with friendly countries, neighbors over mediation in conflict with US — MFA

NEW DELHI, March 25. /TASS/. Iran has been in talks with friendly countries and neighbors regarding mediation in its conflict with the United States, Spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Esmail Baghaei told India Today television in an interview.

According to him, "there have been many countries in the region and outside that have reached out to Iran to mediate between Iran and the United States." "This kind of talks are going on between Iran and its neighbors and other friendly countries. We understand that the countries of the region, the neighboring countries, are concerned about the consequences, and everyone is trying to somehow help the situation come to a sort of calmness," the Iranian diplomat added.

When asked about the role of Pakistan in the negotiation process, Baghaei said Tehran has good relations with both Islamabad and with other neighbors. "So, our Minister of Foreign Affairs has been in contact with his Pakistani counterpart. He has been also in contact with some other neighboring countries, ministers of foreign affairs," the diplomat specified.