Iran’s 'present', 15-point plan, US ploy: situation in Middle East

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. The US has sent Iran a 15-point plan to end the Middle East conflict, The New York Times reported.

TASS has compiled the key information about the situation in the Middle East.

Peace plan

- The US has sent the Iranian government a 15-point peace plan to end the conflict in the Middle East, The New York Times reported, citing US administration officials.

- According to the newspaper, Pakistan acted as a mediator in delivering the plan.

- It remains unclear how many members of the Iranian leadership received the document and whether Tehran intends to accept it as a starting point for negotiations.

- The report also noted that the plan addresses issues related to the Iranian missile and nuclear programs. In addition, the document addresses the issue of freedom of navigation.

Iran’s position

- Iran’s leadership believes that the US proposal to hold talks in Islamabad may be a ploy, Axios reported, citing sources.

- According to the news outlet, Iranian representatives told mediators from Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey that the deployment of US troops to the Middle East "has increased their suspicion that the proposal for peace talks is a ruse."

- Axios also noted that Iranian officials emphasized that they "don't want to be fooled again," as attacks on Iran were carried out in June 2025 and February 2026 amid negotiation processes.

- According to the N12 TV channel, a meeting between US and Iranian representatives may take place later this week in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad.

US position

- The Axios news outlet emphasized that the US views the 15-point plan for ending the conflict, which was conveyed to Iran, as a basis for negotiations.

- The report said that US administration representatives hope to determine whether Tehran is willing to make concessions that it was not prepared to make during previous negotiations.

- At the same time, a White House source told Axios that the US is still considering moving to a ground phase of the operation against Iran, though no final decision has been made yet.

Trump’s statement

- Speaking with reporters at the White House, US President Donald Trump stated that the Iranian authorities had agreed not to pursue nuclear weapons.

- He also noted that Tehran had presented Washington with a "very big present" related to oil and gas and concerning the Strait of Hormuz, though he did not disclose any details.

- The US leader emphasized that this gesture convinced him that the US was "talking to the right people" in the Iranian government.

- In addition, he claimed that the Iranian authorities had agreed to halt uranium enrichment.

- The US is proceeding on the assumption that a change in leadership has already taken place in Iran, Trump said.

- According to him, Washington intends to assess how the new leadership will perform.

- When asked if he trusts the Iranian authorities, Trump stated that he trusts no one.

- The US president again warned that American forces could destroy a major power plant in Iran, which he said is worth $10 billion.

Situation around negotiations

- On March 23, Trump wrote on his Truth Social page that the US and Iran had held constructive talks over the past two days regarding a cessation of hostilities in the Middle East.

- He also said that he had ordered the Pentagon to postpone strikes on the country’s energy infrastructure for five days.

- In turn, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei told the IRNA news agency that Tehran had not held any talks with Washington but had outlined its position to mediators.