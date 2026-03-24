Britain works with partners to open Strait of Hormuz — Starmer

LONDON, March 25. /TASS/. The United Kingdom, together with its partners, is working on a plan to resume navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, the prime minister’s office said in a statement.

"Following the UK-led joint statement last week, the UK was now working with partners on what a viable plan could look like to ensure the flow of goods through the key maritime route," it said after a phone talk between Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman.

Starmer expressed "unwavering support" for Riyadh.

On March 19, the leaders of Britain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Germany and Japan called on Iran to immediately cease its threats, laying mines, drone strikes and missiles, as well as other attempts to block the Strait of Hormuz for commercial shipping. Later, more than 20 countries joined them, including some European states, Australia, Bahrain, the Dominican Republic, Canada, New Zealand, Panama, Trinidad and Tobago, the United Arab Emirates, and South Korea.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran, hitting major Iranian cities, including Tehran. The White House justified the attack with missile and nuclear threats allegedly coming from Tehran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps retaliated with a sweeping attack on Israel. US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia were also attacked. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian figures were killed.