Tokyo weighs on nationalizing military factories

TOKYO, March 24. /TASS/. The Japanese government is considering nationalizing ammunition and weapons factories to increase their output and enhance the country’s capacity for prolonged military operations, the Kyodo news agency reported.

Nationalizing the factories would allow for direct state budget funding. At the same time, one proposal suggests that production management could remain in the hands of private businesses.

Until recently, Japan had a ban on arms exports, which is rarely enforced even now. This forces the production of military goods in small batches, increasing production costs and reducing profitability. As a result, many companies are leaving the defense industry.

The Japanese Defense Ministry has recently expressed growing concern about the threat of an ammunition shortage. According to the Nikkei newspaper, current stockpiles will last for a maximum of two months of intense combat operations.