Iran may draw US into war of attrition — Tunisian military expert

TUNIS, March 16. /TASS/. Iran is capable of drawing the US into a war of attrition and increase the cost of the conflict for Washington and its allies, Tunisian military expert Abdel Hamid Mahfouzi has told TASS.

According to the expert, while the United States and Israel maintain a clear technological edge, Iran possesses a range of strategic advantages that complicate the regional security landscape.

"Iran benefits from both numerical and geographical superiority," Mahfouzi explained. "With a population of approximately 90 million and a vast, varied terrain, the country’s complete destruction is virtually impossible. Its military forces include about 600,000 personnel, complemented by over a million reservists and paramilitary fighters. Iran also boasts the largest missile arsenal in the Middle East, with systems capable of reaching over 2,000 kilometers, alongside a substantial fleet of drones."

He further elaborated on Iran’s military strategy: "Rather than engaging in direct, conventional warfare, Iran adopts an asymmetric approach rooted in attrition. This involves utilizing an extensive array of ballistic missiles, inexpensive drones, attempts to block the Strait of Hormuz, attacks on American bases in the region, and leveraging regional allies to diversify operational capabilities." The aim, Mahfouzi noted, is to raise the costs of conflict for adversaries, prolong hostilities, and disrupt the global economy - particularly the oil market. "Iran’s missiles are relatively inexpensive compared to the costly interceptor systems, which plays a crucial role in a prolonged conflict."

The expert highlighted a pressing issue in the ongoing conflict: "One significant challenge for Israel and its allies has been the depletion of defensive munitions, driven by the sheer volume of Iranian missile threats and their interception by systems like the Patriot."

He also emphasized Iran’s broader strategic network: "Iran’s strength extends beyond its military forces to include a web of regional allies such as Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen, and various Iraqi armed groups."

Finally, Mahfouzi warned of the potential for multi-front conflict: "Simultaneous offensives across multiple theaters could exert immense pressure on Israel. In a prolonged regional war, Iran could establish a dangerous balance of attrition - similar to the Vietnam War - by straining equipment and manpower across different fronts.".