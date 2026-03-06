Zelensky hysterical over Orban's position, EU wants regime change in Hungary — expert

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky is hysterical over Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's position on the "military loan" to Ukraine, while the European Union wants a change of power in Hungary, Vladimir Zharikhin, Deputy Director of the CIS Institute, has said in an interview with TASS.

Earlier, Zelensky once again attacked Orban, threatening, among other things, to sic the Ukrainian military on him, if Hungary continues to obstruct the EU's 90 billion euro "military loan" to Ukraine. Budapest took this step in response to Kiev's halting of Russian oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline. According to Zharikhin, the radical statements from both sides shouldn't be taken literally and should be viewed more as figures of speech. "Let's hope so, because I can hardly imagine the Hungarian army going to recapture the Druzhba oil pipeline from Ukraine. It's simply unimaginable. And I think that Zelensky's outright threats of physical annihilation to Orban are just figures of speech, although the probability here is far from zero. Zelensky is hysterical; anything is possible," he noted.

The expert pointed to the impasse between Orban and Zelensky, in which neither side will make concessions. "I think neither will give in. Zelensky is standing his ground; he won't open the pipeline until Orban votes for the 90 billion. And Orban, in turn, won't vote for the 90 billion until Zelensky opens the pipeline. They're deadlocked," he noted. According to Zharikhin, the standoff between Zelensky and Orban could end with EU leadership figuring out how to circumvent Orban’s veto on the loan to Ukraine or waiting for a government change in Budapest after the country's parliamentary elections on April 12. "Or they'll wait until the elections in Hungary are over and a more desirable prime minister comes in, which is also their dream. So, unfortunately, these are the options, especially since threats are already being made in the media to shut down gas flows to Hungary, as well as the pipelines running from Turkey to Eastern Europe," Zharikhin stated.