Israel creates network of bomb shelters over 30 years, army tells TASS

TEL AVIV, March 6. /TASS/. Israel has built a bomb shelter system, developed rules of conduct and carried out extensive work with the population over more than 30 years of rocket attacks, official representative of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Anna Ukolova said.

"Israel has been resisting the threat of rocket attacks for more than three decades, instructions have been developed and repeatedly confirmed, a network of shelters has been established and work with the population has been carried out," she told TASS.

According to Ukolova, there are three types of shelters: public bomb shelters, protected shelters in the basements of houses, and fortified rooms in the apartments or on the floors of houses.

A TASS correspondent saw that in houses built in the Tel Aviv area after the early 1990s, each apartment has a fortified room. There are also shelters in the basements of multi-story buildings, which Israelis enter from the street if they are nearby. Public bomb shelters have water, toilets, an air filtration system, and emergency exits. Israelis often bring benches, mattresses, and tents to use for sleeping at night when air raid sirens blare.

"The notification system is also constantly being updated because of the threats and as technological systems develop," Ukolova said. "The Home Front Command develops systems to maximize the safety of Israeli residents, and at the same time help maintain their routine. This is why the air alarms do not sound throughout Israel, but only in the places that fall within the radius of a potential missile or shrapnel fall after interception," she added.

The TASS correspondent saw that the first window to pop up on the mobile phone screen a few minutes before the attack was accompanied by a buzzer warning about an attack from Iran in three languages - Hebrew, Russian, and English. After a while, the alarm system is triggered through sirens. Besides, warning signals can be sent to a special Rear Control application.

Israelis have long been accustomed to rocket attacks, which became especially intense after the October 7 Hamas attack. Even after receiving a signal while driving in the city, they calmly park their cars, slowly get out, and go to shelters, the TASS correspondent has repeatedly seen.